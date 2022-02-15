Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIEGY. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $89.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.6665 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

