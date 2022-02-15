Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Short Interest Down 29.4% in January

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:JENGQ opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Just Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

