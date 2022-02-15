Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Short Interest Down 29.4% in January

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:JENGQ opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Just Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.
Just Energy Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Just Energy Group (JENGQ)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.