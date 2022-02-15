Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $564,000 Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 119,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after buying an additional 42,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $149.79 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $103.39 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.04.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PIPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.80.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

