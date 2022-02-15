Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth $451,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $149.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.04. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $103.39 and a 12 month high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

PIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.80.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.