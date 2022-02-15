Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $67,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,914. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

