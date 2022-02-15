Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,135 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 10.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

EPC stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.36.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

