Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.05.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,613 shares of company stock worth $225,373 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

