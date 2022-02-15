Credit Suisse AG Has $3.08 Million Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,952,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.01.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.31. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

