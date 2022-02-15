Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,113 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $91.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,572 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $3,105,947.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

