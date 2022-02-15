Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OZK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 15.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,320,000 after purchasing an additional 145,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 315,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 39,737 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

