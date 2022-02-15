Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,510 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 67.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,648,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,234 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 191.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,567,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,900 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 82.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,249,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 564,398 shares during the period. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPG opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.53.

CPG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

