Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,135 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSGX. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51 and a beta of 1.05.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.