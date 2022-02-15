Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,246,000 after purchasing an additional 745,624 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 686,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,155,000 after purchasing an additional 535,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,735,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,657,000 after purchasing an additional 476,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IRT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

NYSE IRT opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

