Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Shares in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

