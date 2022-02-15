Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $774,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 777,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,695,000 after buying an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $279.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.75 and its 200 day moving average is $304.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

