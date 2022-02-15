Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,169,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $178.98.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

