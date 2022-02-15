FIL Ltd Has $1.86 Million Stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 875,763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth $105,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 232.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 567,354 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 526.8% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 71,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $367.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.53. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $306,100. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DNMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

