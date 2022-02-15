TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.67.
Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $58.33 on Monday. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 55.06%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
