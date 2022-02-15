Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 124 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,795,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,604,000 after purchasing an additional 146,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,545,000 after purchasing an additional 110,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,237,000 after purchasing an additional 59,384 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 850,971 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,059,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,006,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.11. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $113.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $474,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $441,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,504 shares of company stock worth $4,535,723. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.