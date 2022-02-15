Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,714,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. TheStreet cut Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

