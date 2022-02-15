Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,714,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALKS stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97.
Alkermes Company Profile
Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alkermes (ALKS)
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.