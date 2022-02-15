Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,372,000 after buying an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $176.80 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.89 and a 52-week high of $185.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

