Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

