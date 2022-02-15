Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $38,000 Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,993,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,898,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,836,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $9,543,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $10,237,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $82.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.16.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

