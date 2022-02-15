Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,550 NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

