Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $38,000 in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $6,993,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $8,898,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $6,836,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $9,543,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $10,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

NYSE:GXO opened at $82.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.16. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

