Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,250,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,033,000 after acquiring an additional 330,163 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,543 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,577,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,649,000 after acquiring an additional 297,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,432,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,348,000 after buying an additional 2,802,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 644.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,240,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after buying an additional 4,536,742 shares in the last quarter. 26.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GFI opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $12.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

