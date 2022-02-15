Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,050 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) by 105.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXRX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $112,745.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,128.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.