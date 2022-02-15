Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,111,000 after buying an additional 117,967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 652,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 586,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 67,003 shares during the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

