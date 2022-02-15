Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,224 FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,170,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,058,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,010,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIGS shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,597,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

FIGS opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

