Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,076 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,515 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 763.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 151,682 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.84.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

