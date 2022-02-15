Insider Selling: Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Sells 1,303 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:L opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Loews by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Loews by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Loews by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $1,342,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

