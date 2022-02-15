Insider Selling: Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Sells 1,303 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:L opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Loews by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Loews by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Loews by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $1,342,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.
Loews Company Profile
Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loews (L)
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.