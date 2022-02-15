Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 92 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 110.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Paylocity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,745,000 after buying an additional 220,060 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Paylocity by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,885,000 after buying an additional 98,561 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,841,000 after buying an additional 87,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paylocity by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,556,000 after buying an additional 74,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $203.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.03. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCTY. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

