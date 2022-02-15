TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,269,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $27,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 683.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,510,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,088,000 after buying an additional 3,062,436 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,524,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,766,000 after buying an additional 1,636,071 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TELUS by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,495,000 after buying an additional 1,170,412 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,189,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 42.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,546,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after buying an additional 759,854 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TU stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $25.06.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TU. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.