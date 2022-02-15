The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,237 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,065,000. 58.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

