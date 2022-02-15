The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $78,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

