SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SkyWest by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SkyWest by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,210,000 after acquiring an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,695,000 after acquiring an additional 50,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter valued at $707,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. StockNews.com cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

SKYW stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $43.19. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

