The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Heska were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Heska by 1,285.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after purchasing an additional 232,717 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Heska by 93.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 341.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after buying an additional 53,285 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Heska by 15.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,108,000 after buying an additional 44,710 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of HSKA opened at $127.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.96 and a 200 day moving average of $206.27. Heska Co. has a one year low of $122.82 and a one year high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.30 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSKA shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.17.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.