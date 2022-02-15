Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys New Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 171,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,285,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,153,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,016,000 after purchasing an additional 670,196 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,118,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 85,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

