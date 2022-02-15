Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,930,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NBR opened at $123.22 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $133.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.10.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($23.82) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.