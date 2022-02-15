Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $104.09 Million Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,370,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $104,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,945,000 after purchasing an additional 70,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,858,000 after purchasing an additional 26,043 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWST opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $89.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

