The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,426,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,770,000 after acquiring an additional 452,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,903,000 after buying an additional 697,241 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,801,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,799,000 after buying an additional 848,426 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,887,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,994,000 after buying an additional 264,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 27.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,785,000 after buying an additional 525,462 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -130.34 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

