Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BALY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

