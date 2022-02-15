The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.39 Million Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 428.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Inari Medical by 10.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 280.16 and a beta of 1.94. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $32,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $4,717,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,900 shares of company stock worth $13,300,699. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

