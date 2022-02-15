The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after buying an additional 324,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 276,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after purchasing an additional 177,991 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,406,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VIR. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

VIR opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $83.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.18.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $172,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $46,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,661,582 over the last three months. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

