Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Rating Increased to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

GT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of GT opened at $16.02 on Monday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639,892 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,936,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,117 shares during the period. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,178,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,825,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

