Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.49.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 58.93% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.1067 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

