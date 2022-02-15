IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of IRCP opened at $2.35 on Monday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 426.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,631 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 1,230,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 946,167 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 273,807 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 355,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 272,707 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

