IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.
Shares of IRCP opened at $2.35 on Monday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.
