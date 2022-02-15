Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $631.01 Million

Brokerages expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to report $631.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $635.50 million and the lowest is $627.94 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $502.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 17,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Pure Storage by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,643,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 234,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

