Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Communications Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCS opened at $2.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31. Communications Systems has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 839,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 28,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 630,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Communications Systems by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

