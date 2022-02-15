Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $6.08 on Monday. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,036,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 277.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 87,390 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,563,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 856,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 155,614 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.